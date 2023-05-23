WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Will Feature A Title Match And Masterlock Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2023

NWA returns tonight with a new episode of Powerrr at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube channel. Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s episode:

- NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion (c) vs. Magnum Muscle

- Kerry Morton vs. Jeremiah Plunkett (Non-Title Match)

- Masterlock Challenge: Chris Adonis vs. Aaron Stevens

- Blake Troop vs. Talos

- More on the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup


