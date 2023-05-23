Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Will Feature A Title Match And Masterlock Challenge

NWA returns tonight with a new episode of Powerrr at 6:05 pm EST on NWA’s YouTube channel. Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s episode:
- NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion (c) vs. Magnum Muscle
- Kerry Morton vs. Jeremiah Plunkett (Non-Title Match)
- Masterlock Challenge: Chris Adonis vs. Aaron Stevens
- Blake Troop vs. Talos
- More on the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup
