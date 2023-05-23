WWE Set To Drive Down Energy Costs At New Headquarters

Enlightened Inc. announced today a parntership with WWE:

Enlighted to Deliver Heavyweight Energy Savings, Productivity and Sustainability at New WWE HQ

* WWE drives down energy costs with Enlighted Lighting Solution, an occupancy-based lighting control system.

* Enlighted Data Services and Location Intelligence futureproof WWE headquarters with IoT insights and asset tracking capabilities.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Enlighted, a leading proptech company owned by Siemens, announced a new engagement with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to support its vision of a smart, energy efficient headquarters. The leader in global entertainment that can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide will use Enlighted’s intelligent lighting control, smart sensors, IoT data services and real time location services (RTLS) to achieve occupancy-based energy savings, optimal space management and provide the most productive environment for WWE employees.

WWE is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with over 400,000 square feet of multi-purpose space including office space, studios, production and post-production facilities, conferencing, event, and outdoor terrace spaces. With the size and complexity of space types, it is essential for WWE to understand and optimize its real estate footprint using technology and software with the flexibility to address a range of uses. As part of a major renovation and digital transformation initiative, with almost 2,000 sensors over a wireless, fault-tolerant network at WWE will enable:

Enlighted Lighting Solution: Occupancy-based intelligent lighting control with flexible configurations for task tuning, daylight harvesting and efficient lighting of WWE spaces will result in bottom line energy savings and progression of WWE’s carbon neutrality.

Enlighted Data Services: Collecting data 65 times per second from sensors that measure movement, temperature and power, WWE will use specialized visualization dashboards to derive key insights for space design decisions.

Location Intelligence: WWE will use the same lighting sensing environment to reliably track assets, ranging from high value assets (memorabilia, collectibles) to operational assets (mail carts, merchandise samples, packages) in real-time for movement analysis and improved inventory management.

With Enlighted’s lighting controls as the foundation, WWE will be solving multiple IoT use cases and utilizing the open APIs, WWE will have central management, a ‘single pane of glass’ into operations.

“The new WWE headquarters is comprised of spaces intended for a variety of very different uses,” said Rajan Mehta, Chief Technology Officer, WWE. “The Enlighted IoT Smart Building technology will make it possible for us to realize enormous energy savings, increase our operating efficiencies and use data to capture building activity for intelligent data-driven space decisions. IoT-based asset tracking and process flow improvements will make our headquarters truly a smart building.”

“Space utilization isn’t just a matter of knowing how many people are in an office or production facility at a given moment—it’s about understanding how employees and guests are moving and interacting with spaces,” said Stefan Schwab, CEO of Enlighted. “The lighting-based sensors at WWE will capture vast amounts of data that WWE can use for a refined view of activity across all of their buildings. With the scalability of cloud storage, the company will be able to identify trends and preferences as they examine building usage data over time.”