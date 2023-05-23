WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On When Andrade El Idolo Expected To Return On AEW Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2023

Update On When Andrade El Idolo Expected To Return On AEW Television

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has been out of action since undergoing pectoral surgery in late 2022. He has been featured in advertising for AEW Collision suggesting a return is imminent.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Andrade is expected to be back on AEW television:

“Andrade is actually working a show in Mexico two days before [Collison’s debut on Saturday, June 17th], which I believe is going to be the first match back. So he should be back on that show and ready to go after his surgery to repair a torn pec.”

