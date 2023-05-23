Update On When Andrade El Idolo Expected To Return On AEW Television

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has been out of action since undergoing pectoral surgery in late 2022. He has been featured in advertising for AEW Collision suggesting a return is imminent.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on Andrade is expected to be back on AEW television:
“Andrade is actually working a show in Mexico two days before [Collison’s debut on Saturday, June 17th], which I believe is going to be the first match back. So he should be back on that show and ready to go after his surgery to repair a torn pec.”
Great Monday!!!— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 22, 2023
Workout ✅
👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/t64abICMDu
