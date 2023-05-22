Tito Santana Named Guest Referee At ISPW Event

Tito Santana will be making an appearance at this coming weekend’s ISPW show in Woodland Park, New Jersey. Check out the full announcement below:

TITO SANTANA STEPPING BACK INTO THE RING THIS SATURDAY FOR ISPW AS SPECIAL GUEST REFEREE iN WOODLAND PARK, NJ

WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana will be stepping back into the ring this Saturday 5/27 in Woodland Park, NJ at Garret Mountain when he will be the special guest referee for the ISPW Heavyweight Title Match between Champion Bull James (w/ Former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven) and Rick Recon (w/ Busted Open Radio Host Dave LaGreca)

Swoggle (former WWE Star Hornswoggle) will highlight ISPW’s Memorial Day Weekend card as the Special Guest GM for the night, with the action beginning at 6PM. In another card highlight, former WWE Stars collide when Snitsky goes one on one with Afa Jr!

Crowbar has issued an open challenge to anyone to take him on this Saturday at Garret Mountain. Who will accept “The Crowbar Memorial Day Weekend Open Challenge” this Saturday?

In other action packed matches: Vicious Vicki defends the ISPW Women’s Title against Adena Steele, The Now defend the ISPW Tag Team Titles against Silk City Kings, “The Phoenix” GKM defends the ISPW Tri-State Title in a Fatal Four Way against Rey Calitri, Joey Ace, and TJ Epixx, and Justin Corino takes on Joe Clean.

For tickets: ISPWWrestling.com