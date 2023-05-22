WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Zack Ryder & Z! True Long Island Story Make Surprise Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

Zack Ryder & Z! True Long Island Story Make Surprise Return

Matt Cardona has revived his Zack Ryder character in a new Z! True Long Island Story. The Z! True Long Island Story was a long-running digital series during Cardona's time in WWE.

Cardona brought back the character and the Internet Championship in a special episode on his social media. It remains unclear if this was a one-off or a regular return for the show.

John Cena Privately Told Austin Theory That He Didn’t Believe Him As A Character

During an interview with Not Sam Wrestling, WWE John Cena discussed his promo with Austin Theory before their match at WrestleMania 39. Cena [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 22, 2023 04:57PM


Tags: #wwe #zack ryder #matt cardona #z true long island story

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82077/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer