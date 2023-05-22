Zack Ryder & Z! True Long Island Story Make Surprise Return

Matt Cardona has revived his Zack Ryder character in a new Z! True Long Island Story. The Z! True Long Island Story was a long-running digital series during Cardona's time in WWE.
Cardona brought back the character and the Internet Championship in a special episode on his social media. It remains unclear if this was a one-off or a regular return for the show.
BREAKING NEWS!!!— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 22, 2023
Z! TRUE LONG ISLAND STORY IS BACK!!!
ZACK RYDER & PERSIA PIROTTA ARE BACK!!!@stephdelander
🎥: @SHOOT_HARRY pic.twitter.com/Sg75OJXAR5
