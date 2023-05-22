AEW Fight Forever Video Game Officially Announced

AEW Fight Forever has officially been announced and will be released on June 29, 2023.

In a press release issued by the company, AEW President Tony Khan said:

“Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait.

“With Fight Forever, Kenny [Omega] and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It’s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I’m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars.”

The release also confirms several match types:

Singles

Singles

Tag-Team

3-Way

4-Way

Ladder Match

Casino Battle Royale

Falls Count Anywhere

Unsanctioned Lights Out

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

AEW Fight Forever is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.