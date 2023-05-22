WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Fight Forever Video Game Officially Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

AEW Fight Forever Video Game Officially Announced

AEW Fight Forever has officially been announced and will be released on June 29, 2023.

In a press release issued by the company, AEW President Tony Khan said:

“Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait.

“With Fight Forever, Kenny [Omega] and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It’s going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I’m excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars.”

The release also confirms several match types:

Match-types include: 

Singles
Tag-Team
3-Way
4-Way
Ladder Match
Casino Battle Royale
Falls Count Anywhere
Unsanctioned Lights Out
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match

AEW Fight Forever is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. 


Tags: #aew #aew games #fight forever

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82074/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer