Ticket Sales For AEW Collision Reportedly Not Doing Great

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

AEW Collions will debut on Saturday, June 17 although the buzz for the new show just isn't there according to  Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer revealed current ticket sale figures aren’t great, this amind the uncertainty surrounding CM Punk's involvement with the new show. He said:

“I’ll tell you what, they don’t have a big buzz for Collision. Because they put three shows on sale – they put Toronto on sale, they put Hamilton on sale, and they put Newark on sale.

“Newark has about 3,500 tickets out, which is… you would want more, I wouldn’t call it a disaster or anything. But for the New York market, it would be the weakest first day since they’ve been going there.

“Toronto was like 1,600, and that’s the day before the pay-per-view (Forbidden Door) that sold out instantly and Toronto is a great market.

“And I heard from some people in Toronto that the publicity of it, the fact that nobody knew till Wednesday and then it kind of sprung up on them as far as the thing and everything, but all that, that’s not good.

“And Hamilton, where they’re going on a Thursday, that’s sold in the under 600 range. So really, really bad advances, which is not a good sign for the excitement.

“People aren’t talking about it. The names that were announced and everything like that, it’s not enough.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
