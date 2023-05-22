WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Mercedes Mone Suffers Nasty Injury At NJPW Resurgence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

Mercedes Mone Suffers Nasty Injury At NJPW Resurgence

At NJPW STRONG Resurgence on Sunday, Mercedes Mone suffered a potentially serious injury.

During the finals for the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, both Mone and Nightingale were took to the top rope when Mercedes appeared to lose her footing and fell to the outside of the ring.

Mercedes Mone would go on to work the rest of the match, clearly not putting any weight on her leg, and lost the match to two Doctor Bombs from Nightingale.

Mercedes Mone was helped to the back following the match and in reported by a number of sources to have suffered a broken ankle.

WNS wishes Mone all the best in her recovery.


Tags: #njpw #strong #njpw strong #strong resurgence #resurgence #mercedes mone #sasha banks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82071/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer