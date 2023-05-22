Mercedes Mone Suffers Nast Injury At NJPW Resurgence

At NJPW STRONG Resurgence on Sunday, Mercedes Mone suffered a potentially serious injury.

During the finals for the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship, both Mone and Nightingale were took to the top rope when Mercedes appeared to lose her footing and fell to the outside of the ring.

Mercedes Mone would go on to work the rest of the match, clearly not putting any weight on her leg, and lost the match to two Doctor Bombs from Nightingale.

Mercedes Mone was helped to the back following the match and in reported by a number of sources to have suffered a broken ankle.

WNS wishes Mone all the best in her recovery.