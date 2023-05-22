AEW Star Wins Inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

Mercedes Mone was the odds on favorite to become the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion at Resurgence but an AEW star reigned supreme.

Mercedes Mone featured in a four-woman tournament at Resurgence to crown the first champion.

In the semi-finals, Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Momo Kohgo lost to AEW star Willow Nightingale, which set the stage for the finals.

Nightingale pulled off the victory in Long Beach, California when she delivered not one by two Doctor Bombs to Mone to pick up the win and the title!