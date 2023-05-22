WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Star Wins Inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 22, 2023

AEW Star Wins Inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion

Mercedes Mone was the odds on favorite to become the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion at Resurgence but an AEW star reigned supreme.

Mercedes Mone featured in  a four-woman tournament at Resurgence to crown the first champion.

In the semi-finals, Mone defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Momo Kohgo lost to AEW star Willow Nightingale, which set the stage for the finals.

Nightingale pulled off the victory in Long Beach, California when she delivered not one by two Doctor Bombs to Mone to pick up the win and the title!


Tags: #njpw #strong #njpw strong #strong resurgence #resurgence #nightingale

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82070/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer