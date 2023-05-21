Eric Bischoff Reacts To AEW Collision Logo Looking Similar To WCW Nitro Logo

AEW recently announced the upcoming debut of their new Saturday night TNT show called Collision. They revealed a logo for the show and many couldn't help but see the striking similarities to WCW Monday Nitro’s logo.

During his Strictly Business podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff reacted to the logo, saying:

“Allusion is a good word, [but] I say rip-off is a better one.”

Eric Bischoff added:

“There’s not a creative strategy that would allow AEW to execute on the mission of being different than WWE. They may have more blood, [but] that’s about the only thing I can think of that really distinguishes in a meaningful way… You want to really evolve the product, whether it be in the format, how the show was shot, the way promos are treated, the way stories are told, [or] production values.”

“All of those things have to fit together, but at the core of that there has to be a vision that says this is what’s going to make us stand out and this is why we’re different and I just don’t see it.”