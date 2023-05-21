WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steve Austin Gives His Thoughts On CM Punk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

During a recent interview with Forbes, Steve Austin praised CM Punk, revealing he didn’t know CM Punk tore his triceps in September 2022 because he doesn't watch AEW much:

“Man, I just sent Punk a message last night. I didn’t know he had torn his triceps. I haven’t been following anything. I don’t know what’s going on with that. Me and Phil trade messages every here and there. We rarely talk, probably once or twice a year. I love the guy, and I don’t even know if I mentored him because Punk’s probably a lot smarter than I am.”

“Great promo guy, great worker, he’s got his own thing going and we’re just friends. So I think I remember there’s a picture of myself and him from Chicago, my favorite town to work in, my favorite building. And I guess he had come down to where we were all hanging out. Maybe he looked up to me back in the day, but I don’t know if I so much mentored him because I think he paid his own dues. He learned it the way he did and he got over on his own merits.”

“The fact that maybe I could have been somewhat of an influence would be flattering if that were the case. But he’s made his own career. But I don’t even know what’s going on with the current situation or what they’re doing because right now I rarely watch any of the product. I watch all the pay-per-views and major pay-per-views, but he’s certainly carved out a hellacious career in his own right by his own right.”

Tags: #wwe #aew #steve austin #cm punk

