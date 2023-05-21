Final Card For Tonight’s NJPW Resurgence Pay-Per-View

The final card for tonight's NJPW Resurgence event from Long Beach, California, airing at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World:
NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Final Round Tournament Match: TBD vs. TBD
NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Semifinal Round Tournament Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer
NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Semifinal Round Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Momo Kohgo
NJPW STRONG Openweight Title Match: Hikuleo (c) vs. KENTA
IWGP United States Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Match:
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay
Street Fight: Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson
CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) & Shota Umino
El Barbaro Cavernario & Virus vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.)
Pre-show match: Bateman vs. The DKC
Pre-show match: Christopher Daniels vs. Alex Coughlin
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com