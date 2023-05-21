WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s NJPW Resurgence Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

The final card for tonight's NJPW Resurgence event from Long Beach, California, airing at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World:

NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Final Round Tournament Match: TBD vs. TBD

NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Semifinal Round Tournament Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Semifinal Round Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Momo Kohgo

NJPW STRONG Openweight Title Match: Hikuleo (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title #1 Contendership Tournament Match:
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay

Street Fight: Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta) & Shota Umino

El Barbaro Cavernario & Virus vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.)

Pre-show match: Bateman vs. The DKC

Pre-show match: Christopher Daniels vs. Alex Coughlin


Tags: #njpw #resurgence

