Backstage Update Cameron Grimes Being Called Up To Main WWE Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

Fightful Select is reporting some details about former NXT star Cameron Grimes call up to the main WWE roster.

Grimes finally was called up to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft with a number of sources reporting that the company has had creative plans in place for Grimes for a while now. A number of top executives such as Triple H were reported to have a high opinion of Grimes’ work and believe he will do great on the main soter.

Grimes had worked a dark match prior to a SmackDown event months before the Draft, and a number of agents and producers praised his ability to execute a multitude of styles in matches.

A longtime WWE employee told Fightful that they view Grimes as a “slam dunk” for the company.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #cameron grimes

