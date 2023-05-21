NJPW Unveils New Championship During STRONG Resurgence Press Conference

Tonight, NJPW STRONG Resurgence takes place and ahead of the big event, the company has unveiled the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.
The title is a striking purple and was shown during the NJPW STRONG Resurgence press conference on May 20. The title will be contested for the very first time with Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer, Willow Nightingale and Momo Kohgo taking part in a one-night tournament to crown the inaugural champion.
Check out the new title belt below:
初代STRONG女子王座がお披露目！1回戦を前に両者が火花！— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) May 21, 2023
向後桃「以前の私と同じではないわ。私がどう変わったか見せてあげる」
ウィロー・ナイチンゲール「このようなチャンスをずっと待っていた」
日本時間：5/22(月)ロングビーチ大会“前日”会見 ⇒https://t.co/raNCMNP0Cy#njresurgence #njpw pic.twitter.com/iVVSgXm72u
