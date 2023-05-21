WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Unveils New Championship During STRONG Resurgence Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

Tonight, NJPW STRONG Resurgence takes place and ahead of the big event, the company has unveiled the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

The title is a striking purple and was shown during the NJPW STRONG Resurgence press conference on May 20. The title will be contested for the very first time with Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer, Willow Nightingale and Momo Kohgo taking part in a one-night tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

