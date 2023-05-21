NJPW Unveils New Championship During STRONG Resurgence Press Conference

Tonight, NJPW STRONG Resurgence takes place and ahead of the big event, the company has unveiled the new NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.

The title is a striking purple and was shown during the NJPW STRONG Resurgence press conference on May 20. The title will be contested for the very first time with Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer, Willow Nightingale and Momo Kohgo taking part in a one-night tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

Check out the new title belt below: