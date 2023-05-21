WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Results (5/20/23): Carmelo Hayes Defends Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

NXT hosted a live event in Orlando, FL on Saturday, below are the results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

- Nathan Frazer defeated Kale Dixon

- Bron Breakker defeated Brooks Jensen

- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris & Hayden Pittman)

-  NXT Heritage Championship Match: Noam Dar defeated Edris Enofe

- Valentina Feroz, Yulissa Leon, Fallon Henley defeated Stevie Turner, Monika Klisara, & Kiana James

- Dragon Lee & Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen & Big Boa

- Ivy Nile defeated Enhancement Talent

- Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton

- Axiom defeated Luca Crusifino

-  NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Malik Blade


