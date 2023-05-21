WWE NXT Live Results (5/20/23): Carmelo Hayes Defends Title

NXT hosted a live event in Orlando, FL on Saturday, below are the results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
- Nathan Frazer defeated Kale Dixon
- Bron Breakker defeated Brooks Jensen
- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated The Bayou Boys (Beau Morris & Hayden Pittman)
- NXT Heritage Championship Match: Noam Dar defeated Edris Enofe
- Valentina Feroz, Yulissa Leon, Fallon Henley defeated Stevie Turner, Monika Klisara, & Kiana James
- Dragon Lee & Trick Williams defeated Dante Chen & Big Boa
- Ivy Nile defeated Enhancement Talent
- Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton
- Axiom defeated Luca Crusifino
- NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes defeated Malik Blade
Great time tonight at NXT Orlando!!! #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/jqMT89xJpD— ed smith (@Smith69Ed) May 21, 2023
Second half of #NXTOrlando lookin hot 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mp4DjPe7b6— Ryan Rodriguez (@IAmTheStrong12) May 21, 2023
#NXTOrlando cookin! pic.twitter.com/agHMXPP3n8— Ryan Rodriguez (@IAmTheStrong12) May 21, 2023
