AJ Styles Comments On Being Back In WWE World Title Picture

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2023

AJ Styles has commented about returning to the WWE World Title picture ahead of Night of Champions.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, AJ Styles said:

“It’s about time I’m back in the heavyweight title picture. Unfortunately, I’m up against Seth Rollins, who’s probably one of the best. I said it a long ago that he’s gonna be great, and nothing has changed. He’s still one of the best, no doubt about it, so we’ll see what happens.”

He added:

“Oh, you’re gonna be in two matches your first time back in the ring with WWE. Oh, that’s great, because that’s where I wanted to be. Who knows where my cardio is at this point? It’s a bit worrisome, but I made it through, and now for my first biggest match in the WWE [since I returned], it’s gonna be against Seth Rollins in Jeddah. So yeah, no pressure.”

Roman Reigns Announced For WWE Live Event In Mexico

Roman Reigns is heading to a WWE live event in Mexico. Reigns has a limited schedule in WWE but the company announced that The Tribal Chief [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 20, 2023 09:11PM


