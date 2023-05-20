Roman Reigns Announced For WWE Live Event In Mexico

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

Roman Reigns is heading to a WWE live event in Mexico.

Reigns has a limited schedule in WWE but the company announced that The Tribal Chief is headed to a WWE live event in Mexico City on Saturday, July 22nd.

WWE.com announcement:

STAMFORD, Conn., May 19, 2023 – WWE today announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear live at the Arena CDMX, Mexico City, on Saturday, July 22.

Fans attending WWE SuperShow will see Roman Reigns make his first return to Mexico City since December 2019, appearing alongside WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown including Rey Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and many more*.

Final remaining tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – are available at www.superboletos.com. For more information visit www.wwe.com.

*Talent subject to change.