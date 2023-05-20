WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
D-Von Dudley Discusses Current Relationship With Bubba Ray Dudley

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

It's time to put the rumors of a rift between The Dudley Boyz to bed!

During a recent appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von discussed his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and quashed any rumors of animosity between him and Bubba:

“It might have been on me because I said, somebody asked me, you know, would we see the Dudley Boyz back together? And I said, No. Because at that time, I had a stroke, my back was giving out on me, and I spoke the truth. I said no. I said, because I can’t do it anymore. I said, but here’s the deal. Bubba is still doing his thing, and I’m doing my thing as a producer. So, he’s doing his thing, and I’m doing mine. So, we’re separating, we’re going our separate ways and doing our own thing, and we’re happy doing that.”

D-Von clarified that his statement did not imply any animosity between them, despite having disagreements:

“Are there things that I didn’t agree with? Yes. Are there things that he didn’t agree with me? Absolutely. But guess what, we squashed it, whatever that little disagreement was, and we’re together, but we were never apart.”

“I feel like Bubba said, we’re like KISS, we’re gonna put on the face paint one more time. And we’re gonna do it.”

On a reunion:

“I can say yes and I can say no.”

On his health if he was to return to the ring:

“I don’t know about going up on the top rope and doing a Wazzup no more. I say because, you know, I don’t know how much my back, I’m not willing to put my back at risk like that. There are certain moves that I would have to fix. A 3D would be great, I could do a 3D no problem.”

Source: podcasts.apple.com
