Chyna Wanted Huge WWE Deal In 2001

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross reflected on trying to secure a deal to keep Chyna in WWE back in 2001. J.R. said:

“I had a lot of issues trying to negotiate a contract with Chyna. Chyna was demanding that she make the same money as (Steve) Austin. I thought that might have been a little far-fetched. That ended up being the straw that broke the camel’s back, if you will. It’s just that you’re not gonna get a $1 million guarantee, and she didn’t understand why.”

“She actually thought she was a bigger star than Austin. Because she was female, and had that advantage, uniqueness, and a one-of-a-kind deal.”