Kofi Kingston Is "On The Fence" About His WWE Royal Rumble Escape Spot

The Kofi Kingston Royal Rumble escape spot was something of a tradition but has been plagued in recent years with failures, and the former WWE Champion is unsure if the spot will return.

During an interview with Going Postl, Kingston recalled his Royal Rumble 2023 escape spot going wrong. Kingston said:

“This past year (in the 2023 Men’s Rumble match) I was like, you know what? Let’s make this easy money. This should be simple, you know what I mean? I’ll jump to a chair.

“This is gonna be easy, especially after the year before [which was also botched.] We gotta’ just get back on the board and sure enough when I got knocked off, I came off so hard that when I turned around, I didn’t have time to adjust.

“I jumped out and had no time. So then I was like, oh, and then hit my head on the table and everything. Just get me out of here man. Get me the hell out of here. It’s over, it’s done.

He added on if the spot is worth it anymore:

“I’ve been in that position for so long that I try to think about things to do and it’s almost like reiterations of the older ones or trying to one-up the older ones.

“Then I’m thinking like, man, well risk-reward, is this worth it to try it and not do it? Or maybe that’s the deal, maybe that’s what I do now is like try it and then fail at it for the next 12 years and then have a… I don’t know. I’m on the fence about where it’s gonna go.”