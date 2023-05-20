WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Final Card For Tonight's GCW: The Way I Am Show In Detroit, MI

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

Final Card For Tonight's GCW: The Way I Am Show In Detroit, MI

Game Changer Wrestling wil host their GCW: The Way I Am show in Detroit, MI. this evening. Below is the officially announced card for the event: 

- John Wayne Murdoch vs. Crazy King

- Mance Warner vs. Tommy Vendetta

- Joey Janela vs. Ninja Mack

- Blake Christian vs. EFFY

- Maki Itoh vs. Shazza McKenzie

- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Jimmy Lloyd

- GCW World Tag Team Championship: East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)

- GCW World Championship: LuFisto (c) vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Allie Katch vs. Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Allysin Kay


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #the way i am

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82052/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer