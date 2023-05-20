Final Card For Tonight's GCW: The Way I Am Show In Detroit, MI

Game Changer Wrestling wil host their GCW: The Way I Am show in Detroit, MI. this evening. Below is the officially announced card for the event:
- John Wayne Murdoch vs. Crazy King
- Mance Warner vs. Tommy Vendetta
- Joey Janela vs. Ninja Mack
- Blake Christian vs. EFFY
- Maki Itoh vs. Shazza McKenzie
- GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) vs. Jimmy Lloyd
- GCW World Tag Team Championship: East West Express (Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo)
- GCW World Championship: LuFisto (c) vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Allie Katch vs. Maki Itoh vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Allysin Kay
