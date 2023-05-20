Jade Cargill Reaches Impressive Milestone As AEW TBS Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

Jade Cargill has reached a new milestone in AEW reaching 500 days as the TBS Champion.

Her reign kicked off when she defeated Ruby Soho in January 2022 to become the inaugural champion and remains undefeated.

Cargill is slated to defend her title against Taya Valkyrie at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event next Sunday night.