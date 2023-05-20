AEW Files New Trademark For Official Logo

AEW recently filed to trademark its official logo which it intends to use for entertainment services. The company has used the logo since it launched back in 2019. Below is the description for use:

Mark For: AEW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Fan clubs; Ticket reservation and booking services for recreational and leisure events, namely, wrestling events; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.