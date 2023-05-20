AEW Announces Former WWE Superstar Will Make Dynamite Debut Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

AEW has announced several matches and segments for next week’s Dynamite on TBS, including the debut of a former WWE Superstar.

This episode will be Metalik’s debut on AEW Dynamite after competing on a few matches for Dark and Elevation shows in 2022, then known as Mascara Dorada.

On last week's Dynamite, Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defeated Bandido and The Best Friend's in a House Rules open challenge. This coming week, The House of Black go up against Blake Christian, Metalik, and AR Fox.

Below is the updated card for the show:

- Adam Cole and Chris Jericho Double or Nothing contract signing

- Tony Khan will announce the first location of AEW Collision

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

- AEW Trios Champions House of Black vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

- ROH Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

- FTR promo

- Ricky Starks promo

- Four Pillars promos