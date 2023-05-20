WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Broadcaster Thinks "CM Punk Experiment Should Be About Over"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

Former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman doesn't believe AEW’s decision to run a Saturday night show will work with CM Punk, simply because it has been tried before and has not been successful with bigger stars such as The Rock. Coachman tweeted:

“We tried for years to run a live show on Saturdays. It just doesn’t work. It doesn’t matter if the Rock was the backbone of the show it wouldn’t work. People just don’t watch tv on Saturdays. The CM Punk experiment should be about over.”

AEW Collision begins on June 17 and stars such as Miro, Andrade El Idolo and Powehouse Hobbs are all set to appear.

