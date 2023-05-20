Dustin Rhodes Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety

In a tweet posted on Twitter, AEW stat Dustin Rhodes revealed he is celebrating 15 years of sobriety today after his past struggles with drugs and alcohol. Rhodes tweeted:

“Today is a day that I am most proud of. Today is 15 yrs clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. It was a difficult journey for me, but when we work our programs diligently, magic starts to happen. I thank God for this second chance and new lease on life. I choose not to turn around and take a walk with the devil. I am clean from him, 1 day at a time. #KeepSteppin #Perseverance #CleanIsCool”