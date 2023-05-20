WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Fight Forever Release Date Finally Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

AEW Fight Forever Release Date Finally Revealed

The release of the AEW Fight Forever video game is a mere couple of months away!

Fightful Select reports that AEW Fight Forever is scheduled to be released on June 27. In addition to the release date, Fightful notes an official announcement on the game is expected within the next week.

The game isn’t expected to become an annual or regular franchise for the company. After the game launches it will support updates and additional wrestlers as downloadable content. AEW owns the rights to the engine built for the game which means another game could be released from a different developer at a later stage.

AEW Has Alternate Plan In Place For Collision Debut

The status of CM Punk returning to AEW is now up in the air once more. Punk had been rumored to be the centerpiece for the debut edition of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 20, 2023 05:37PM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #aew games #fight forever

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82045/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer