AEW Fight Forever Release Date Finally Revealed

The release of the AEW Fight Forever video game is a mere couple of months away!

Fightful Select reports that AEW Fight Forever is scheduled to be released on June 27. In addition to the release date, Fightful notes an official announcement on the game is expected within the next week.

The game isn’t expected to become an annual or regular franchise for the company. After the game launches it will support updates and additional wrestlers as downloadable content. AEW owns the rights to the engine built for the game which means another game could be released from a different developer at a later stage.