AEW Has Alternate Plan In Place For Collision Debut

The status of CM Punk returning to AEW is now up in the air once more.

Punk had been rumored to be the centerpiece for the debut edition of AEW Collision on June 17 which was originally set to take place in Chicago. A new report now reveals the company has an alternative plan in place should that not happen.

Punk is reported to be "at odds" with the company over former producer Ace Steel, who was fired after the backstage All Out 2022 fight.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports, AEW has a backup plan in place which would see the debut edition of Collision take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville despite having the United Center in Chicago booked for June 17, which of course would be suitable if Punk appeared:

“AEW has had contact with Daily’s Place as a possible backup location for the debut of Collision on 6/17. This is not an official change, but it does appear that the CM Punk situation has until Wednesday to go whichever way it goes and if he’s not appearing then they won’t go to the United Center. People involved with the proposed event said they were told yesterday about the show being possible and that a decision would be made over the next week.

“The feeling is, and I agree with this, that the United Center is not the right place for the debut unless Punk is going to be there because fans will expect him and be disappointed if he’s not there, whether he’s advertised or not. Also, without fans believing he will be there, I don’t see them being able to sell enough tickets on such short notice that it would be worth it since they already have a show a few days later at the Wintrust Arena.”

We are expected to be told next week the location of the debut broadcast.