Bayley Posts Statement Concerning The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Being Vacated

As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the WWE women’s tag team titles were officially vacated due to Liv Morgan suffering an injury.

Bayley, who will be teaming up with Iyo Sky in an upcoming four-way tag team match to crown new champions, issued the following statement on Twitter:

“These titles have been through A LOT. The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting.”