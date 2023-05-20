WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Posts Statement Concerning The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Being Vacated

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2023

As seen on Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the WWE women’s tag team titles were officially vacated due to Liv Morgan suffering an injury.

Bayley, who will be teaming up with Iyo Sky in an upcoming four-way tag team match to crown new champions, issued the following statement on Twitter:

“These titles have been through A LOT. The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting.”

Bryan Danielson Has A New Backstage Role In AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that Bryan Danielson seems to have a new role with AEW in addition to being on-screen talent. According to sour [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 19, 2023 06:35PM

 


