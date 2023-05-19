AEW Rampage (5/19/2023) Results

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, May 19, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/19/2023)

The usual "This is Rampage, baby!" theme song and accompanying video intro airs to get this week's show off and running. We then shoot inside the Moody Center in Austin, TX. where the commentary team welcomes us to the show.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Best Friends & Bandido

From there, we shoot to the ring where we see the two three-man teams involved in our opening contest already in the ring. On one side, we've got the Blackpool Combat Club of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

On the other side of the ring is the three-man team of Best Friends -- Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor, and Bandido. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with AEW Trios action.

Mox and Bandido kick things off for their respective teams. "The Purveyor of Violence" takes over early on and then Yuta and Taylor tag in. Taylor pulls into the offensive lead, slamming Yuta into the barricade at ringside.

We see Mox and Barretta tag in for their teams. As they continue to go at it, with Barretta controlling the offense, we hear Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone talking on commentary about Don Callis turning on Kenny Omega recently.

Best Friends fire up on offense and start to hit big dives from the ring to the floor. Back in the ring, we see Castagnoli push Mox out of the way and blast Best Friends with a big European uppercut to shift the offensive momentum in their favor.

On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this AEW Trios opener with the Blackpool Combat Club threesome in the offensive driver's seat.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Castagnoli controlling Barretta in the ring. Trent starts to fire up and even hits a back-slide for a near fall attempt but Claudio kicks out and maintains wrist control, preventing him from making the tag.

He blasts him with some big body kicks and then tags Moxley back in. Mox walks into a big DDT from Barretta in the corner. The crowd rallies behind Trent as he makes it to his corner for the much-needed tag to Bandido.

Bandido hits the ring off the hot tag with a ton of energy, flying off the top and then taking out everyone in the Blackpool Combat Club one-by-one. He hits a big springboard onto Castagnoli for a close near fall attempt.

Now we see Bandido hoist Castagnoli up with his muscle-up suplex, which he holds for a bit before Claudio eventually escapes. Best Amigos all start to fire up and take out the B.C.C. guys before giving the people what they want -- a big Best Amigos three-way hug in the center of the ring.

Mox takes over and hits a big spot, which is followed up by Claudio launching Yuta off the top onto Chuck. The Blackpool Combat Club score the pin fall victory on that and then celebrate their big victory after an exciting opener.

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Kyle Fletcher Wants AEW International Championship

After the opener, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see footage of Kyle Fletcher's recent backstage attack on Orange Cassidy and then we hear new comments from Fletcher.

The Aussie Open member boasts being a decorated international competitor and vows to capture the AEW International Championship from the "Freshly Squeezed" one in the Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

TBS Women's Championship

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Danni Bee

Now it's time for our second match of the evening. Already in the ring is local women's Texas wrestler, Danni Bee. Out comes her opponent, the TBS Women's Champion Jade Cargill.

"That B*tch" will be putting her title on-the-line in this one. The bell sounds and Bee is immediately caught with a big shot. Cargill hits a fall-away slam and then follows up with a finisher for the victory.

With the win, Cargill improves to 58-0 in AEW.

Winner and STILL TBS Women's Champion: Jade Cargill

TBS Women's Championship

Jade Cargill (C) vs. Genesis

We hear some comments from "Smart" Mark Sterling, who hypes up Cargill being undefeated at 58-0. He waves on a new competitor and out comes Genesis to challenge Jade Cargill in a second match in a row for the TBS Women's Champion.

Much like the first match, the bell sounds and then the bell sounds again, as Cargill blasts Genesis and then hits her Jaded finisher for the quick-and-easy squash match victory.

Winner and STILL TBS Women's Champion: Jade Cargill

Taya Valkyrie Challenges Jade Cargill For AEW Double Or Nothing

We shoot to "Smart" Mark Sterling again, who once more boasts Cargill's undefeated record now being at an impressive 59-0. He says he knows we're thinking what he is and brings out a third competitor for "That B*tch" to fight in a row.

Instead, walking past the planned opponent is Taya Valkyrie. She hits the ring as Sterling loses his mind. She beats down Cargill, hits her with her Gates to Valkyrie finisher and then gets on the mic and challenges Cargill to a title showdown at AEW DoN.

The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. The Varsity Athletes

Josh Woods, Tony Nese and Ari Daivari are in the ring next for our next match of the evening here on AEW Rampage here at a special time on Friday night in Austin, Texas. Their opponents, now make their way out.

The theme for The Acclaimed hits and the crowd goes nuts as Max Caster comes out freestyle rapping about things being bigger in Texas. Anthony Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn come to the ring as well.

Now the bell sounds and it's time for our second Trios contest of the evening. After some good back-and-forth action on the onset, we see "Daddy Ass" tag in to a big pop from the Texas crowd as Chris Jericho claims on commentary Billy Gunn might be having the best run of his career right now in AEW.

Gunn goes for the Fame-Asser but doesn't get it. He continues to dominate the action as he makes a tag to bring in Bowens. As Bowens picks up where he left off, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this Trios bout continues.

When we return, we see Woods taking it to Caster in the ring while Gunn is duking it out with Daivari at ringside. Bowens and Nese each tag in, but it is Bowens who takes the hot tag and starts to shift the offensive momentum back in his team's favor.

Things continue going well for The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn until finally Bowens hits the Arrival and Caster follows up with the Mic Drop off the top-rope for the pin fall victory in a fun Trios contest.

Winners: The Acclaimed & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn

QTV

We shoot to the latest installment of QTV. QT Marshall talks about getting himself and some of the fellas in the Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023.

The conversation then shifts to how AEW announced a new Saturday night Collision show. They talk about it being a new place for Powerhouse Hobbs to dominate in All Elite Wrestling and prove he is the man.

The Hardy Boys & Isiah Kassidy Get Attacked

We return back inside the Moody Center in Austin, TX. where Tony Schiavone is standing in the ring. He introduces his guests at this time -- The Hardy Boys (Jeff and Matt Hardy) and Isiah Kassidy.

The trio make their way down to the ring and settle inside to a nice pop from the Texas crowd. The trio talk briefly about getting the match they wanted and how their goal is to still ultimately win the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Out comes "All Ego" Ethan page to a ton of boos. He says he understands the booing and would boo himself too because he got his ass kicked by everyone in the ring. Page heads down to the ring pretending to make up with Hardy until finally he and The Gunns attack them with steel chairs.

Afterwards, a match is announced pitting The Hardy Boys and Isiah Kassidy taking on the three-man team of "All Ego" Ethan Page and The Gunns -- Austin and Colten Gunn. The bout will go down at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

Chris Jericho Challenges Adam Cole To Unsanctioned Match

Once the segment wraps up, we shoot over to the commentary position where Excalibur sets up video highlights of the Falls Count Anywhere match from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as Chris Jericho looks pissed.

The footage shows Jericho getting beat down by Roderick Strong with the help of Adam Cole. Jericho then talks trash about Cole until he pops on the screen with a message for the J.A.S. leader. He vows to make Jericho's life miserable every week, as he's gonna kick his ass.

Jericho says his ban from any building is null and void going forward, because he is challenging Cole to an unsanctioned match at AEW Double or Nothing. Jericho rips up the papers banning Cole from being in the same building as him.

Cole confirms this and Jericho proudly says he did. Cole enters the Moody Center and begins storming towards the entrance to the ring with intentions of kicking Chris Jericho's ass. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Adam Cole entering through the top of the crowd all the way in the nose bleeds. He runs all the way down through the crowd, hops the barricade and sprints up the entrance ramp, where Chris Jericho is shirtless and waiting for him.

The two viciously trade shots like a brutal hockey fight and then a slew of security sprints out from the back to break things up. They re-engage a couple of times and finally security keeps them separated to end the segment.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Bishop Kaun

An unimpressive, very quick-to-air pre-match segment airs for the most non-main event in AEW television main event history, as Bishop Kaun emerges and heads to the ring for the final bout of the evening against Dustin Rhodes.

The Mogul Embassy member settles inside the ring and his entrance music cuts off. The theme for Dustin Rhodes hits and out he comes accompanied by his Naturally Limitless tag-team partner, Keith Lee.

Rhodes and Lee hug and then Keith heads to the back while Dustin makes his way down to the ring for our featured bout of the evening here on AEW Rampage. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Bishop attacks Dustin as soon as he emerges through the ropes. He gets the early jump on the wrestling legend, but Rhodes quickly shifts the momentum back in his favor.

He sends Bishop out to the floor and follows out after him as Excalibur speed-reads through a bunch of updates to AEW programming lineups. Bishop turns the tables in his favor back in the ring and then launches Dustin out to the floor.

The camera shot shows a tight close-up of Dustin Rhodes bleeding like a stuck pig as Shane "Swerve" Strickland shouts and taunts "The Natural" as Bishop stands tall in the ring.

As Bishop heads out to the floor to follow-up on Dustin with additional punishment, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our final contest of the evening continues.

When we return, we see Bishop taking it to an extremely, just ridiculously bloody Dustin Rhodes in the ring. Dustin stops and looks at him and yells "COME ON!" and then takes over. He hits a big Code Red for a close near fall, but Bishop kicks out.

Kaun takes over after connecting with a nice shotgun drop kick. Rhodes fights back with a bull dog moments later and then hits his Final Reckoning finisher for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

The Mogul Embassy Beat Down Keith Lee

As soon as the match wraps up, "The Machine" Brian Cage hits the ring and begins beating down Rhodes. He hits a power bomb as the rest of the Mogul Embassy hits the ring to join in on the fun.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland gets ready to join in and then Keith Lee's theme hits. Out comes Lee and The Mogul Embassy head out to meet him in the ramp. Lee beats them down one-by-one as they approach him.

Swerve is left alone in the ring and Lee heads in to confront him. Swerve takes his jacket off like he's gonna fight. From behind, Brian Cage and Bishop Kaun start attacking Lee. Lee starts fighting them off but then a steel chair is brought into the mix.

Cage then hoists up the massive Lee. Swerve lays down a chair and Cage hits his finisher on it. They unfold the chair and put Lee on it as Swerve heads to the top rope.

Swerve looks around and then leaps and hits a double stomp on Lee's mug to knock him backwards out of the chair. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!