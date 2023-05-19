WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bad Bunny Felt He Was Going To "Die" Following Match Against Damian Priest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2023

During an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, Bad Bunny discussed his match against Damian Priest at the WWE Backlash 2023 and how he felt he was almost going to "die":

“Wow, that was insane. That was really crazy, the people, the energy was another level. What happened that night, I’m never going to forget it. I remember, I said before the WrestleMania fight that day was one of my favorite moments of my life, but the Backlash fight in Puerto Rico was another level. It was really one of the biggest and best moments of my life, I really enjoyed that fight.”

“I suffered. Yeah, I got hurt. I got hurt. My back, my back. My whole body, bro. My whole body. I felt that I was going to die after that match. I really thought that I was going to die after the match, but it’s part of it. I was prepared then, and now I’m going to drop a song. I know. I’m a crazy guy. I love it. I love it, and that’s what matters.” 

Teddy Long Doesn't Believe Randy Orton Will Return To The Ring

Sportskeeda recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, during which they discussed the mention from Bob Orton that doctors have told [...]

