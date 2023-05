NWA Reveals Brackets For 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2023

The NWA has revealed the brackets for the 2023 Crockett Cup tournament, which features twenty-four tag teams.

[ Fodder & Flip Gordon (#16) vs. Sent 2 Slaughter (Dan Maff & Shawn Donovan) (#17)

– Winner faces La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (#1)

[ Cyon & Jordan Clearwater (#9) vs. Last Chance Winner of Triple Treat Tag Team Match (#24)

– Winner faces Blunt Force Trauma (Damage & Carnage) (#8)

[ SVGS (Jax Dane & Bulletproof Troop) (#13) vs. T.N.T. (Terrell & Terrence Hughes) (#20)

– Winner faces Octagon Jr. & Myzteziz Jr. (#4)

[ The Fixers (Wrecking Ball Legursky & Jay Bradley) (#12) vs. Yabo the Clown & Ruffo the Clown (#21)– Winner faces A Cut Above (Thom Latimer & Rhett Titus) (#5)

[ Max the Impaler & Judais (#15) vs. The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus) (#18)

– Winner faces Tyrus & Chris Adonis (#2)

[ Kratos & Odinson (#10) vs. Magic Jake Dumas & Brian Brock (#23)

– Winner faces The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) (#7)

[ Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims) (#14) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce & Rush Freeman) (#19)

– Winner faces Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox (#4)

[ Toxin & Arez (#11) vs. The Heatseekers (Elliot Russell & Sigmon) (#22)– Winner faces The Mortons (Ricky & Kerry Morton) (#6)