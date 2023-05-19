Mick Foley Refused Taking A Chair Shot On Jimmy Kimmel Show

During the latest episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast, Mick Foley revealed that he once refused to take a chair shot whilst on the Jimmy Kimmel show. Foley said:

"I can’t think of one. Yeah, I cannot think of one. For example, I’ll give you an example of something that I did say no to so people know, so it’s not just a blank check. Is that when I was co hosting the Jimmy Kimmel show, they had gimmicked steel chair. And I said, But what about the rim of the chair? What about that, you know, and they were like, Oh, I said, yeah, if he misses me, it’s gonna split my head wide open. And he’s got no history whatsoever in using it. Not talking about Jimmy, Jimmy wasn’t gonna hit me.

So I said no to a chair shot, even though it was a gimmick chair, because I was afraid, you know, I had no biases, what if he misses and I thought there was a good chance he would miss and the lip of the chair I mean, 27 stitches against Terry Funk, that opened me up like a can of sardines."