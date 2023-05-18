The following was issued:

Combat Zone Wrestling’s “Best of the Best” to Air Live on Premier Streaming Network

CZW Will Crown a New World Champion on Saturday Night

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), one of the most hard-hitting, action-packed and influential independent wrestling promotions in North America, is bringing its 2023 “Best of the Best” event to the Premier Streaming Network (PSN), streaming live, this Saturday night, May 20th, starting at 7:00pm/est. CZW’s “Best of the Best” will be the setting for a unique tournament-style format that will see four first-round, triple-threat matches, with the winners advancing until one competitor is crowned the new CZW World Champion.

Scheduled first-round match-ups for the Best of the Best tournament are as follows*:

Myles Hawkins vs. Kidd Bandit vs. Rich Swann

O’Shay Edwards vs. Alex Kane vs. Eran Ashe

Griffin McCoy vs. Myron Reed vs. Ken Broadway

Isaiah Wolf vs. Fred Yehi vs. Jaden Newman

(Desean Pratt has a first round bye and can select which semi-final match he’d like to join)

“When CZW began working with PSN, it was important for us to give our fans access to our extensive library of content, but also have a home for our live events,” said CZW owner David Markland. “The 2023 edition of ‘The Best of the Best’ kicks off our first live show on PSN, and we couldn’t be more excited for the card we have and to crown a new CZW World Champion. Everyone competing at ‘The Best of the Best’ is hungry to prove why they should be the face of CZW moving forward.”

Established in 1998, CZW was put on the wrestling world’s map with its ultra-violent death matches but quickly evolved into crossbreed of styles ranging from high flying, to technical mat wrestling, to strong style and more, that proved to be a training ground for some of the biggest names in wrestling today. Premier+ members can now watch all past “Best of the Best” tournaments, and see notable CZW alumni like current All Elite Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), Jon Moxley, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), The Briscoe Brothers, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Nick Gage, Joey Janela, Adam Cole, Max Caster, Lio Rush, Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland, Amazing Red, Chris Hero, Jonathan Gresham and so many others.

“CZW stands as an enduring independent promotion with a rich history, making it one of the longest-running organizations in the industry today,” said Josh Shernoff, Vice President of Programing and Creative Development of PSN. “CZW has consistently showcased exceptional talent and has been a breeding ground for many of today’s top stars. CZW is currently undergoing an exciting transformation, redefining its identity. The promotion is moving away from its previous focus on extreme elements, and is placing greater emphasis on captivating narratives and awe-inspiring in-ring performances. This evolution allows CZW to deliver a more diverse and engaging wrestling experience to its audience.”

To order CZW's "Best of the Best" go to www.WatchOnPremier.com.

Premier Streaming Network is available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s.

To keep up with all the latest Premier Streaming Network announcements, including live event schedules, follow PSN on social media:

Twitter: @WatchOnPremier

Facebook: Premier Streaming Network

Instagram: @PremierStreamingNetwork