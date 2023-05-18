Nick Khan Says WWE SmackDown Could Move Nights If They Leave FOX

WWE CEO Nick Khan was full of praise for Amazon during the Moffett Nathanson conference talk.
This is interesting because the company is looking to negotiate its media rights for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown ahead of the company's current deals expiring with USA Network and FOX next year.
During the conference, Khan also noted that SmackDown could move from Friday night if they leave FOX. In the past, the blue brand has aired on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
Which night would you like to see SmackDown air on?
⚡ John Cena Says He "Violated" The Rock’s Trust
John Cena and The Rock were engaged in one of the most memorable feuds in WWE history and at the time there were reported to be legitimate b [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2023 05:28PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com