Nick Khan Says WWE SmackDown Could Move Nights If They Leave FOX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

WWE CEO Nick Khan was full of praise for Amazon during the Moffett Nathanson conference talk. 

This is interesting because the company is looking to negotiate its media rights for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown ahead of the company's current deals expiring with USA Network and FOX next year.

During the conference, Khan also noted that SmackDown could move from Friday night if they leave FOX. In the past, the blue brand has aired on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Which night would you like to see SmackDown air on?

