CM Punk Blasts "Fringe Wrestling Fans"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, AEW star CM Punk slammed "fringe wrestling fans" who take sides without actually knowing the people they are for or against. Punk said:

“The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism, it’s fun to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly.

“You don’t know me, you don’t know anybody else. So go touch grass.”

Punk is rumored to be returning to AEW to lead their new Collision which debuts on June 17.

