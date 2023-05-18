WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Announces Several Big Matches For Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

AEW Announces Several Big Matches For Double Or Nothing 2023

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 has had more match matches added to the card following this week's episode of Dynamite on TBS.

The updated Double Or Nothing card is as follows:

- MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship

- Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm – AEW Women’s Championship

- FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal – AEW Tag Team Championship – Mark Briscoe will be the special referee

- Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage – TNT Championship – Ladder match

- Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

- The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club – Anarchy In The Arena

Tony Khan On Why AEW All In 2023 Isn’t Taking Place At Craven Cottage

During an interview with TalkWRESTLING, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he opted to host AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium instead of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 06:01PM


Tags: #aew #double or nothing

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82018/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer