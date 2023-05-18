AEW Announces Several Big Matches For Double Or Nothing 2023

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 has had more match matches added to the card following this week's episode of Dynamite on TBS.
The updated Double Or Nothing card is as follows:
- MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship
- Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm – AEW Women’s Championship
- FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal – AEW Tag Team Championship – Mark Briscoe will be the special referee
- Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage – TNT Championship – Ladder match
- Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship
- The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club – Anarchy In The Arena
⚡ Tony Khan On Why AEW All In 2023 Isn’t Taking Place At Craven Cottage
During an interview with TalkWRESTLING, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he opted to host AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium instead of [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 06:01PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com