AEW Announces Several Big Matches For Double Or Nothing 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 has had more match matches added to the card following this week's episode of Dynamite on TBS.

The updated Double Or Nothing card is as follows:

- MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin – AEW World Championship

- Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm – AEW Women’s Championship

- FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal – AEW Tag Team Championship – Mark Briscoe will be the special referee

- Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage – TNT Championship – Ladder match

- Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship

- The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club – Anarchy In The Arena