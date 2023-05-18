WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan On Why AEW All In 2023 Isn’t Taking Place At Craven Cottage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

Tony Khan On Why AEW All In 2023 Isn't Taking Place At Craven Cottage

During an interview with TalkWRESTLING, AEW President Tony Khan explained why he opted to host AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium instead of Craven Cottage.

"Those are two of my favorite places in the world. Craven Cottage is literally a home to me. I would love to do any big event in Craven Cottage. Wembley offered several things that we just couldn’t possibly do at the Cottage. In this case, the load in, logistically at Craven Cottage was going to be pretty much impossible. It would have been really hard to make it a big scale event there based on how challenging it would be load set, the ring, and all the elements for a big wrestling show into Craven Cottage. The Cottage was built in 1879. We’ve done a lot of renovation, to say the least, on the riverside in recent years, but Wembley offered us a less challenging load in, and also the ability to sell many times more tickets. We’ve already sold twice as many tickets as we could have sold at Craven Cottage. I really wish that would have come off, but Wembley is also one of my favorite places in the world. This is, to be honest, my first choice of where to do the show, at Wembley Stadium."

Source: fightful.com
