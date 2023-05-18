Colt Cabana Comments On His Current AEW Status

Colt Cabana was recently interviewed by WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) on the most recent episode of their Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show.

Cabana commented on his current status with ROH/AEW and revealed why doesn’t appear on television as often as other talent. He said:

“I’m contracted with AEW as a producer and wrestler so, it’s unbelievable for me that that’s a reality right now at my age. I love it.”

Cabana last wrestled for AEW television in November while his last ROH match was on April 20.