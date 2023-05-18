Colt Cabana Comments On His Current AEW Status

Colt Cabana was recently interviewed by WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) on the most recent episode of their Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show.
Cabana commented on his current status with ROH/AEW and revealed why doesn’t appear on television as often as other talent. He said:
“I’m contracted with AEW as a producer and wrestler so, it’s unbelievable for me that that’s a reality right now at my age. I love it.”
Cabana last wrestled for AEW television in November while his last ROH match was on April 20.
⚡ Watch Karen Jarrett Make Her Debut With AEW During This Week's Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Karen Jarrett made her surprise debut with the company when she helped her husband Jeff. Jeff was about to [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 05:40PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com