Colt Cabana Comments On His Current AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

Colt Cabana was recently interviewed by WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) on the most recent episode of their Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw show

Cabana commented on his current status with ROH/AEW and revealed why doesn’t appear on television as often as other talent. He said:

“I’m contracted with AEW as a producer and wrestler so, it’s unbelievable for me that that’s a reality right now at my age. I love it.”

Cabana last wrestled for AEW television in November while his last ROH match was on April 20. 

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 05:40PM

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #aew #roh #colt cabana

