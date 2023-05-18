News On Which Two WWE Superstars Are Viewed As Top Heels For The Next Decade

Gunther has been WWE Intercontinental Champion for a year and has long been viewed as a major star for the future of the company. In fact, it is now being reported that management views him as a top heel for the next decade alongside Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline,

During a conversation with GiveMeSport.com, insider source @WrestleVotes noted:

“WWE feel like they have bonafide main event heels for the next 10 years on the roster already, and they’re going to treat them as such. I’m sure you can figure those two guys out, but the impression so far that GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa have made are putting those two guys at the front of the line for the next 10 years.”