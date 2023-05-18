Watch Karen Jarrett Make Her Debut With AEW During This Week's Dynamite

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Karen Jarrett made her surprise debut with the company when she helped her husband Jeff.
Jeff was about to be delivered FTR’s Big Rig when Karen showed up and delivered a low blow. This allowed Team Jarrett to lay out FTR with guitar shots!
It appears Karen will be working alongside her husband going forward.
A sneaky assist from @RealJeffJarrett's wife @karenjarrett 😱— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2023
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kqLl3ghrLJ
⚡ AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday
Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a number of matches were taped for this coming Friday's AEW Rampage. Below results courtesy of ITNWWE.co [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 05:37PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com