Watch Karen Jarrett Make Her Debut With AEW During This Week's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Karen Jarrett made her surprise debut with the company when she helped her husband Jeff.

Jeff was about to be delivered FTR’s Big Rig when Karen showed up and delivered a low blow. This allowed Team Jarrett to lay out FTR with guitar shots!

It appears Karen will be working alongside her husband going forward.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 18, 2023 05:37PM


