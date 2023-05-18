AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a number of matches were taped for this coming Friday's AEW Rampage. Below results courtesy of ITNWWE.com:
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated The Varsity Athletes in the opening match.
- Jade Cargill defeated Enhancement Talent in an open challenge for AEW TBS Women’s Championship. Taya Valkyrie attacked Jade Cargill after the match and challenged her for a rematch at Double or Nothing.
- The Hardy Boys come out to talk. Ethan Page and The Gunns attacked them.
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Best Friends (Trent Baretta & Chuck Taylor) & Bandido.
⚡ AEW Dynamite (5/17/2023) Results
Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt B [...]— Jim Higgins May 18, 2023 03:28AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com