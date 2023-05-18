AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 18, 2023

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a number of matches were taped for this coming Friday's AEW Rampage. Below results courtesy of ITNWWE.com:

- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated The Varsity Athletes in the opening match.

- Jade Cargill defeated Enhancement Talent in an open challenge for AEW TBS Women’s Championship. Taya Valkyrie attacked Jade Cargill after the match and challenged her for a rematch at Double or Nothing.

- The Hardy Boys come out to talk. Ethan Page and The Gunns attacked them.

- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Best Friends (Trent Baretta & Chuck Taylor) & Bandido.