AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/17/2023)

The regular "Light the Fuse" theme song and accompanying intro video airs to get this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS off-and-running. We then shoot inside the Moody Center in Austin, TX. where Excalibur welcomes us to the show with his "It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ..." catchphrase.



Wardlow & Christian Cage Kick Things Off



From there. Wardlow's theme music hits and out comes the reigning TNT Champion in street clothes, without Arn Anderson by his side. He settles in the ring to a good pop as the commentators remind everyone about his recent interactions with Christian Cage.



Wardlow talks about how he wants to see Christian deliver on some of the things he promised last week. He tells him to put on his little jacket and come out and spit in his face like he claimed he would do.



Christian Cage's theme hits and out comes "Captain Charisma" accompanied by his monster, Luchasaurus. The fans boo as the duo make their way down the ramp and join Wardlow in the ring.



The two jaw back-and-forth off-mic and then Christian goes to deliver on his promise to spit in Wardlow's face, but Wardlow grabs him by the throat before he can. Luchasaurus hits Wardlow with a cheap shot but Wardlow starts to get the better of him.



Now we see Wardlow beating down Christian and Luchasaurus by himself until finally Christian catches him with a low blow. Now he and Luchasaurus beat down the TNT Champion. They pull a ladder out and beat him with it. Christian hits his Unprettier on the ladder to leave Wardlow laying.



Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty



After the opening segment wraps up, we see footage of Don Callis' attack on Kenny Omega last week at the conclusion of the Steel Cage match main event between Omega and Jon Moxley. Excalibur promotes Tony Schiavone's interview with Callis later in the show.



Now we shoot to the entrance area and the theme for Orange Cassidy hits. Out comes the AEW International Champion to a big pop. He settles at ringside and then Darby Allin's theme hits. One of the four pillars makes his way out on a skateboard.



The duo settle in the ring and Allin's theme dies down. Now the music for Lee Moriarty and Big Bill plays and out comes The Firm duo for our first bout of the evening, in the tag-team division. This is a rematch from the recent AEW House Rules non-televised live event.



From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Cassidy and Moriarty kick things off for their respective teams as a loud "Freshly Squeezed" chant breaks out among the Austin crowd.



Quickly both guys hit the ground for some mat-based grappling. We see a funny spot where Cassidy and Moriarty go for pin attempt after pin attempt -- about 10 in a row -- all getting only a one count. "One! One! One!" we hear from the ref over and over and over again.



They stop after that sequence and pause, old-school ECW stalemate-crowd-pop style and then the Texas audience shows them love. Big Bill and Darby Allin each tag in. Big Bill rag-dolls Allin half-way across the ring to the awe of the fans and commentators alike.



We see Darby hit two big dives to the floor on Moriarty and Big Bill and as the fans break out in a loud "Darby! Darby!" chant, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.



When we return from the break, we see Big Bill dominating the action. Darby fires up for an offensive comeback but ends up getting stopped by Moriarty. Cassidy tags in and he and Allin hit a big double super-plex off the top rope on Moriarty.



Big Bill once again jumps into the mix and shifts the offensive momentum back into The Firm duo. Cassidy hits a Beach Break to slow down their momentum and then Darby heads up the ropes backwards.



He connects with his Coffin Drop on Moriarty while Cassidy hits an Orange Punch to stop Big Bill from breaking up the follow-up pin attempt. Darby stops the pin, picks up Moriarty and scores a head-lock takedown into the pin fall victory to send a message to AEW Champion MJF.



Winners: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin



Blackpool Combat Club Attacks The Young Bucks



We shoot to the parking lot where Alex Marvez catches up with Nick and Matt Jackson -- The Young Bucks. He asks them about Kenny Omega's condition but before they can say anything, we see the Blackpool Combat Club circling behind them.



The brawl breaks out and quickly we see Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta beating down Nick and Matt. Mox then shouts into the camera that the B.C.C. are the only Elite in this business.



Wardlow Issues Ladder Match Challenge For AEW Double Or Nothing



Now we shoot to the medical trainers room where we see Renee Paquette talking with Wardlow as he is being checked on by doctors. In walks Arn Anderson, who isn't happy.



Wardlow says he asked him to stay in the back specifically because of what happened. Arn tells him he's been doing this his whole life. He says we just saw what Christian Cage and Luchasaurus did.



He asks Wardlow what is he prepared to do now? Wardlow goes on to challenge Christian Cage to a ladder match for the TNT Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023. We head to another commercial break.



Orange Cassidy Is Down For Title Defense Against Kyle Fletcher



When we return from the break, we shoot backstage and Renee Paquette is standing by with Orange Cassidy. She brings up the backstage attack from Kyle Fletcher last week.



Cassidy says if Fletcher wants a shot at the AEW International Championship at Double Or Nothing -- he's down, just go find Tony Khan and get the match made.



Sammy Guevara vs. Exodus Prime



Now we return inside the Moody Center where we hear the familiar sounds of Sammy Guevara's theme song. "The Spanish God" of the Jericho Appreciation Society heads to the ring to a nice pop.



Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Exodus Prime. The bell sounds and literally seconds later the bell sounds again, as Guevara scores an incredibly easy squash match victory over Exodus Prime.



Once the match wraps up, he gets on the mic and talks about his early days on the Texas independent wrestling scene and how everything led to the big moment he's got coming up at Double Or Nothing. He vows to become the new AEW World Champion.



After this, we see a video package hyping the Four Pillars showdown for the AEW Championship between MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy at AEW DoN 2023.



Winner: Sammy Guevara



Karen Jarrett Debuts, Helps Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Beat Down FTR



We head back to the ring where Tony Schiavone introduces his guests at this time -- Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Out they come with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, the former of which has two guitars with him.



As they head to the ring,. they are attacked by AEW Tag-Team Champions FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler start to take it to the guys, but once the fight hits the ring, we see the debut of Karen Jarrett in AEW, as she hits a big low blow.



This shifts the control of the brawl back into the favor of the four heels, who proceed to beat down the AEW Tag-Team Champions. Jarrett and Lethal then take the two guitars that Dutt brought with him and blast Harwood and Wheeler with them, turning them into a thousand tooth picks in a flash.



Jarrett and Lethal take FTR's tag titles and pose to the crowd and cameras with them as Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh stand by their side. As the segment ends, the commentators question if Mark Briscoe can remain impartial at Double or Nothing.



Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin Talk Backstage



After this, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with her guest at this time -- Darby Allin. Allin talks about the Four Pillars match at AEW Double or Nothing and how he won tonight with a head-lock take over as a message to MJF.



Up walks Sammy Guevara. He says he knows Darby doesn't trust him but he assures him he's not going to lay down for anyone at Double or Nothing and says whether it's himself, Jungle Boy or Darby, someone is leaving as the new AEW Champion. Darby says "may the best man win" and the two pound fists to end the segment.



Ruby Soho & Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida



We head back inside the Moody Center where the theme for The Outcasts hits. Saraya accompanies Ruby Soho and Toni Storm to the ring as they prepare for women's tag-team action in our next match of the evening.



The heel duo settle in the ring and their music dies down. The entrance tune for former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida hits and out comes the Japanese women's wrestling star. She stops and her music dies down.



Now the theme for another former AEW Women's Champion plays, as Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. emerges to a big pop. Baker and Shida look at each other and then walk to the ring together. As soon as they enter the ring, the fight is on.



The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. As order is finally restored, we see Shida and Soho kick things off for their respective teams. Shida lights Soho up with punches in the corner and then connects with a top rope missile drop kick.



Soho ends up taking over after that and she tags in Storm. Storm puts the boots to Shida as the offensive momentum starts to shift in favor of The Outcasts duo. Baker tags in and they start working her over, too.



Saraya hits some cheap shots from ringside and then continues pummeling her on the floor when Storm kicks her out to the ringside area. Storm heads out to the floor and rams Baker into the ringside barricade.



As the action resumes inside the ring, with Soho tagging in and stomping a mudhole in Baker in the corner of the ring, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Shida fire up for a big offensive comeback.



Baker nearly gets her Lock Jaw submission on but can't quite finish it. She ends up planting Storm with a stomp and then gets stuck dealing with Saraya on the ring apron. She turns around and Storm sprays the green spray-paint in her eyes and hits her with Storm Zero for the win.



Winners: Ruby Soho & Toni Storm



Blackjack Battle Royale For AEW International Title Set For DoN



We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette yet again, who once again is standing by with Orange Cassidy. She mentions how Cassidy said anyone who wants a shot at his AEW International Championship can just hit up Tony Khan and he's down.



Paquette says 20 people hit up Khan. Cassidy says that's a lot. He says with him that makes 21. He says Double or Nothing is in Las Vegas, so he'll defend his title in a Blackjack Battle Royale. We head to another commercial break.



Tony Khan Makes His Big Announcement



As we return from the break, Tony Khan makes his big announcement. He mentions AEW Collision will premiere on June 17 on TNT at 8/7c. He then introduces a schedule of the following episodes, which will feature an extensive tour of Canada. He then reveals that next week he'll announce where the inaugural AEW Collision episode will take place.



Falls Count Anywhere

Roderick Strong vs. Chris Jericho



Excalibur then sends us to "The Dapper Yapper"Justin Roberts in the ring, as he introduces the competitors for our next match of the evening -- which will be our advertised Falls Count Anywhere bout with the J.A.S. and Adam Cole banned from the building.



With that said, Roderick Strong is introduced. As he makes his way to the ring, we see his emotional AEW debut and embrace with longtime friend Adam Cole. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.



Now "Judas in My Mind" by Fozzy plays as the "Wizard" himself, "The Ocho" Chris Jericho emerges with Floyd the baseball bat in his hands. Fireworks and pyro erupt as he heads down to the ring to the fans singing along with his theme song.



Strong jumps Jericho before he can even take his leather jacket off. He begins chopping the living piss out of Jericho. Jericho starts firing back with some of his own. Both guys chests are beat red. Jericho knocks Strong to the floor.



Jericho and Strong fight on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Strong hits a big back suplex from there and Jericho bounces off the apron and crashes onto the floor at ringside. Strong goes for a cover out there but Jericho kicks out at two.



Back in the ring, we see Jericho's chest has been ripped open from the chops of Strong, as blood is trickling down. "The Ocho" starts to take over, however, as he gets Strong down and locks him in the Walls of Jericho. Strong struggles but eventually makes it to the ropes.



As he does, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, we see Strong beating up on Jericho half-way up the Moody Center arena. He drops him over the hand railing and then covers him on the arena steps for a two count.



The two continue to fight through to the concession area where fans are standing in front of t-shirt and food stands in the arena hallways. Jericho ends up suplexing Strong through one of the t-shirt tables. He covers him but only gets two.



Strong starts to fight back and take over, connecting with a back suplex on Jericho on a counter top for another close near fall. The two continue to fight through the hallways and an enormous swarm of fans follows them, Forrest Gump cross-country-running-style.



Jericho starts to take over again but then they fight into the stair-well. We see Strong throw Jericho over the rail and the two fight on an elavated platform. They begin trading chops where we hear them loudly echo. Jericho bull-rushes over Strong and covers him but only gets two.



Now they start food fighting, with Strong splashing a pie full of cream in Jericho's face to a big pop from the swarm of fans following them around as they fight in the hallways of the Moody Center. Jericho throws a plastic trash can right in Strong's face to return in the offensive driver's seat.



They continue to walk-and-fight and this leads them to the doors where they end up outside. Per the rules, only Adam Cole and the J.A.S. were banned from being in the building.



Since the two are outside of the building now, this is all legal and Cole knows it. Cole begins beating down Jericho in a bunch of trees and bushes. Strong hits a jumping knee afterwards and scores the pin fall victory. Fun match.



Winner: Roderick Strong



RUSH vs. Jungle Boy



We head back inside the Moody Center arena where RUSH's theme hits and out he comes accompanied by other members of L.F.I. He heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.



Now the theme for his opponent plays and out comes "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. The fans sing along with his catchy-ass tune as fireworks erupt and he makes his way down to the ring.



The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. RUSH pushes Jungle Boy coming out of the gate. Jungle Boy pushes him back. RUSH knocks him out to the floor and follows out after him.



RUSH and Jungle Boy trade shots on the floor at ringside and then RUSH runs him into the barricade -- hard. He picks him up and does the same on all four sides of the floor. With authority, too.



As the brawl on the floor continues, we see RUSH slam a table on him and then bash his face into the barricade over-and-over again. Not sure how this hasn't been a disqualification yet.



RUSH rolls into the ring to break the ref's count and then heads back out and bashes him into the barricade again. He heads back into the ring and soaks up the boos from the crowd. He rolls back out and we see a close-up shot of Jungle Boy bleeding from his head.



Now we see RUSH throw Jungle Boy over the barricade and into the crowd. He rolls back into the ring again to break the ref's count, and on that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.



When we return from the break, we see a bloody Jungle Boy finally getting in some offense for the first time in the match. RUSH starts fighting back after landing a big flying knee. After some back-and-forth action, we see Jungle Boy fight through a trip from LFI at ringside to lock the Snare Trap on RUSH.



The two trade chops on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. RUSH ends up connecting with a viciously brutal side-suplex that Donkey Kong'd Jungle Boy off the unforgiving floor at ringside.



Back in the ring, we see RUSH still being cocky and dominating things when out of nowhere, Jungle Boy rolls him up and scores the pin fall victory. As soon as the match wraps up, the LFI guys at ringside hit the ring. Tony Schiavone points out that this likely has MJF written all over it.



Darby Allin's theme hits and he runs to the ring to make the save but ends up getting beat down and choked with a cable. Sammy Guevara's theme hits and the third of four pillars makes his way out.



He blasts RUSH in the aisle and then takes it to Preston Vance in the ring. Darby recovers and hits a Scorpion Death Drop. Guevara and Darby hit a double drop kick to take out Vance. The two then stare at each other and then look over at Jungle Boy as Excalibur promotes the Four Pillars main event for the AEW Championship at Double or Nothing.



Winner: Jungle Boy



MJF Smacks Mic Out Of Renee Paquette's Hand



We shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with the reigning AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. She talks about the main event of Double or Nothing in the Four Pillars match where he will defend his AEW title against Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy.



MJF looks pissed. He smacks the mic out of Renee's hand, grills her and then walks off. We head to another commercial break after this.



Toni Storm Challenges Jamie Hayter To Title Match At AEW DoN 2023



When we return from the break, we see footage of Toni Storm injuring Jamie Hayter last week. We then shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Toni Storm of The Outcasts. She goes on to challenge Hayter to a title match at AEW Double Or Nothing.



Jay White vs. Ricky Starks



It's time for our next match of the evening. The Bullet Club Gold logo flashes on the screen and the theme music for "Switchblade" Jay White hits. Out he comes accompanied by fellow Bullet Club Gold member Juice Robinson.



He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The theme for his opponent, Ricky Starks plays and the crowd pops as "Absolute" makes his way down to the ring.



As soon as the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running, we see White duck out under the bottom rope and avoid the action. The fans chant "Ricky! Ricky!" Back in the ring, Starks goes to engage with White and again White escapes out to the floor to avoid him.



This time when he returns in the ring, he takes advantage of Starks being stopped by the referee and sneaks in some cheap shots. This allows White to jump into an early offensive advantage.



After some more back-and-forth action, we see White hit an inverted suplex on Starks on the hard part of the ring apron. Starks crashes and burns on the floor at ringside and on that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break.



When we return, all hell breaks loose as Robinson gets involved, as does the usage of a steel chair, as Starks nearly finishes this one off a few times. Starks ends up getting the chair from the heels and bashing it over Robinson's back. He hits White and the ref calls for the bell.



Winner via DQ: Jay White



Hangman Page Returns, The Elite & Blackpool Combat Club Brawl



We head to a commercial break after Excalibur speed-reads through some updates to the lineup for AEW Rampage on Friday, AEW Dynamite next week and then the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.



After the break wraps up, we return live and Don Callis makes his way to the ring to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone to explain his actions in turning on Kenny Omega on last week's show.



Callis goes on to mention how he's out here to talk about what Omega did to him, not the other way around. He talks about how because of him, he sold out the Tokyo Dome in the Alpha-Omega match with Chris Jericho. Because of him he won the IWGP Championship. Because of him he won the AEW Championship his first night in the company.



Now the theme for Kenny Omega hits and out comes "The Cleaner" and leader of The Elite. Callis sends security up to stop him. Omega starts duking it out with the guards. He ends up getting ambushed from behind by the Blackpool Combat Club.



The B.C.C. members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta all beat down Omega and leave him laying. They head to the ring and Mox hops on the mic again gloating about how they are truly The Elite.



The Young Bucks' theme hits and out comes Nick and Matt Jackson with some weapons. The two along with Omega gear up and get ready to fight, but first, some more music hits. Out comes "Hangman" Adam Page with an eye patch on.



Page, Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson all rush to the ring and the brawl with weapons is on between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. Hangman and The Elite beat down the B.C.C. and then Page gets on the mic and proclaims himself, Omega and the Bucks as The Elite.



He tells the B.C.C. to run and hide while you can because at Double or Nothing it'll be The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club doing battle. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!