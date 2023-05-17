Andrade El Idolo Reveals He Didn't Know About AEW Collision Involvement

During today's Warner Brothers Discovery Upfronts at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, AEW confirmed via a press release the launch of AEW Collision.
CM Punk is expected to be heavily involved with the brand although not mentioned in the press release. Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated revealed the initial AEW press release regarding the show’s premiere included CM Punk, but he was since removed.
Andrade El Idolo was however mentioned in the press release for the show but revealed he had no idea that he would be part of the new show.
Andrade tweeted, "Órale!! what news, I had no idea!!!""
The new Saturday night show will air on TNT starting June 17th, 2023.
