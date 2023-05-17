WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade El Idolo Reveals He Didn't Know About AEW Collision Involvement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2023

During today's Warner Brothers Discovery Upfronts at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, AEW confirmed via a press release the launch of AEW Collision.

CM Punk is expected to be heavily involved with the brand although not mentioned in the press release. Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated revealed the initial AEW press release regarding the show’s premiere included CM Punk, but he was since removed.

Andrade El Idolo was however mentioned in the press release for the show but revealed he had no idea that he would be part of the new show.

Andrade tweeted, "Órale!! what news, I had no idea!!!""

The new Saturday night show will air on TNT starting June 17th, 2023.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2023 05:23PM


