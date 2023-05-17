WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Some Interesting Notes Concerning Today's Major AEW Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2023

Some Interesting Notes Concerning Today's Major AEW Announcement

AEW Collision is expected to be the new home of CM Punk, but during a press release hyping the show which will debut on June 17, the likes of Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs were advertised for the brand.

One other name of note mentioned is Andrade El Idolo.

El Idolo has not competed in AEW since All Out 2022 and was sent home from the company following a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara.

It is also interesting Samoa Joe has been advertised for the show as Joe is rumored to be someone CM Punk wants to work with when he returns to AEW.


Tags: #aew #collision #andrade el idolo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82005/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer