Some Interesting Notes Concerning Today's Major AEW Announcement

AEW Collision is expected to be the new home of CM Punk, but during a press release hyping the show which will debut on June 17, the likes of Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs were advertised for the brand.

One other name of note mentioned is Andrade El Idolo.

El Idolo has not competed in AEW since All Out 2022 and was sent home from the company following a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara.

It is also interesting Samoa Joe has been advertised for the show as Joe is rumored to be someone CM Punk wants to work with when he returns to AEW.