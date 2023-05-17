Jungle Boy Admits He Still Throws Up Before Matches Out Of Nervousness

Unleashing his primal prowess, the enigmatic "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has prowled the unforgiving rings of AEW, leaving a trail of electrifying matches in his wake. For what felt like forever, Perry roamed AEW alongside the mighty Luchasaurus, forging an indomitable tag team that struck fear into the hearts of their rivals. But fate had other plans, severing the ties that bound them and propelling Perry into a battle against not only his former partner but also the seasoned warrior Christian Cage.
Now, as the untamed jungle echoes with his solitary footsteps, Perry finds himself standing alone, a lone wolf amidst the chaos of the squared circle. The vibrant tapestry of Jurassic Express, once his vibrant tribe, has faded into distant memory. Embracing the untrodden path with unwavering determination, Perry opens a hallowed tome in the chronicles of his career.
In a riveting conversation with the esteemed Simon Miller of WhatCulture, Perry bared his soul, revealing the intoxicating thrill coursing through his veins. The sheer exhilaration of embarking on this untethered voyage, where the weight of past alliances has been cast aside, surged through his being. It is an artistic renaissance, a baptism of fire, as the "Jungle Boy" sets ablaze a new era, one unshackled by the chains of yesteryears.
“I don’t know. It’s an interesting time for me. Since the beginning, I’ve always been tied to — first, it was Luchasaurus and Marko as a team, and then even in this rivalry with Christian, I kind of have been tied to someone all the time." Perry said. “This is the first time I’m out on my own in the wilderness, which is weird. Four years in, it kind of feels like it’s staring all over. Closing the lid on [the rivalry with Christian], that really felt like closing a big chapter of my life, sort of. That was the beginning, I guess. Now we’re in the middle, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, but I’m excited.”
Unveiling the raw essence of his being, Perry unmasked the depths of his journey, divulging that even amidst his newfound self-assurance, vestiges of trepidation still linger. The enigmatic warrior bares his soul, confessing to a visceral dance with nerves that sends him spiraling towards the brink before every destined encounter within the hallowed ring. A trash can, his purgatorial refuge, bears witness to the tumultuous storm that rages within his core, for it is there, most weeks, that Perry expels the physical manifestation of his anxieties.
Yet, amid the tempestuous tides of his emotions, the resolute "Jungle Boy" emerges unyielding. With the valor of a former AEW Tag Team Champion coursing through his veins, he declares that the vast majority of his jitters have been vanquished. Like a mighty predator shedding its skin, he sheds the weight of uncertainty, exalting in the knowledge that his spirit, tempered by battle, is now poised to soar to new heights.
As the arena lights dim and the thunderous crowd roars, the nerves that once threatened to consume him transform into fuel, igniting his fiery passion and propelling him towards greatness. With every step he takes, Perry embraces the raw power that resides within, poised to carve his name into the annals of wrestling folklore.
"I think when I first came in, it was like a huge deal for me like I'm wrestling on TV with these guys who are the best wrestlers in the world. At first, I was like, 'I don't know if I can hang with these because it's like a whole new world.' So it was nice to have a partner there for that. The way our team worked out, I ended up doing 90% of the work all the time anyways, but it was nice to have someone else there with me experiencing that for the first time. Because we were both freaking out, like, 'Oh my god, we're about to wrestle The Young Bucks or Kenny, like whatever it was. Now, I still get nervous. I throw up in a trash can most weeks before I go, but in a way, most of the jitters are gone. I know I can hang in there with all these guys. I know I can do what I'm here to do. So now that that part's kind of out of the way, I feel more confident in what I'm doing. You know, just trying to improve a little every time. It's all you can really ask for, but I feel good, and really set and prepared to go out on my own now, kind of make the most of it."
