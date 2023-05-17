Jungle Boy Admits He Still Throws Up Before Matches Out Of Nervousness

Unleashing his primal prowess, the enigmatic "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has prowled the unforgiving rings of AEW, leaving a trail of electrifying matches in his wake. For what felt like forever, Perry roamed AEW alongside the mighty Luchasaurus, forging an indomitable tag team that struck fear into the hearts of their rivals. But fate had other plans, severing the ties that bound them and propelling Perry into a battle against not only his former partner but also the seasoned warrior Christian Cage.

Now, as the untamed jungle echoes with his solitary footsteps, Perry finds himself standing alone, a lone wolf amidst the chaos of the squared circle. The vibrant tapestry of Jurassic Express, once his vibrant tribe, has faded into distant memory. Embracing the untrodden path with unwavering determination, Perry opens a hallowed tome in the chronicles of his career.

In a riveting conversation with the esteemed Simon Miller of WhatCulture, Perry bared his soul, revealing the intoxicating thrill coursing through his veins. The sheer exhilaration of embarking on this untethered voyage, where the weight of past alliances has been cast aside, surged through his being. It is an artistic renaissance, a baptism of fire, as the "Jungle Boy" sets ablaze a new era, one unshackled by the chains of yesteryears.

“I don’t know. It’s an interesting time for me. Since the beginning, I’ve always been tied to — first, it was Luchasaurus and Marko as a team, and then even in this rivalry with Christian, I kind of have been tied to someone all the time." Perry said. “This is the first time I’m out on my own in the wilderness, which is weird. Four years in, it kind of feels like it’s staring all over. Closing the lid on [the rivalry with Christian], that really felt like closing a big chapter of my life, sort of. That was the beginning, I guess. Now we’re in the middle, so I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, but I’m excited.”