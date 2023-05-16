Ricky Starks Files Trademark On His Ring Name

Richard Starks, known professionally as Ricky Starks, took action on May 11 by submitting a trademark application for "Ricky Starks" through his company Dream Palace, LLC, with the legal representation of attorney Michael Dockins.

The filing reads:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20200918. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200918

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20120000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20120000