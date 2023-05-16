WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks Files Trademark On His Ring Name

Posted By: Jim Higgins on May 16, 2023

Richard Starks, known professionally as Ricky Starks, took action on May 11 by submitting a trademark application for "Ricky Starks" through his company Dream Palace, LLC, with the legal representation of attorney Michael Dockins.

The filing reads:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20200918. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200918

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20120000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20120000


