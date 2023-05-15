The Legendary Superstar Billy Graham Is On Life Support

WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is on life support.

Valerie Coleman the wife of the legendary wrestler revealed the sad news on social media, vowing to not give up hope.

Initially, Graham had an infection in both his ears which spread to his bone leading to the wrestler undergoing a procedure, however not long after he became deaf in both ears. His wife posted:

“From Billy's wife Valerie: Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”



WNS sends out our heartfelt thoughts to the Graham family at this time.