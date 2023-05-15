AEW Removed References To CM Punk From The Elite’s Recent Interviews

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that nothing has changed in regard to CM Punk’s status with The Elite following their backstage altercation in September of 2022.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer brought up how The Elite has discussed CM Punk in interviews but the references were edited out by AEW:

“They did interviews. They talked about it. They never mentioned Punk’s name because they weren’t allowed to mention his name, but they did interviews to beat around the bush on the story. Even that was edited out because of the fear of legal reprisal. The biggest issue isn’t even necessarily Tony Khan, and it isn’t most of the guys. It is the legal threats and because of what those are, Tony is playing it very careful to the point of no one mentioning it. On the reality show, CM Punk’s name was never mentioned once. I knew they would never talk about the thing, but they didn’t even allude to anything close to it.”

Meltzer also recently noted:

“At least one person is willing to apologize and has wanted to for a while but is not allowed to make any contact. This isn’t Punk, as we don’t know one way or the other what he’s willing to do.”